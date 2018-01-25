Vince McMahon vows higher quality play in the new XFL

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 25, 2018, 3:24 PM EST
This is the XFL again, but it’s a better XFL, according to Vince McMahon.

McMahon, the wrestling mogul who announced today that he is re-launching his pro football league, said that the No. 1 priority will be making the quality of play on the field better than it was when he tried and failed to establish the league in 2001.

“I think the most important thing we learned with the older XFL and now the new XFL is the quality of the play,” he said. “We have two years to really get it right. It’s the quality of the play.”

McMahon didn’t say precisely how he plans to make the game on the field better, but he did say he will spend a great deal of time listening to everyone — football players, coaches, fans, members of the media, sports medicine experts and others — to figure out how to make the game better.

As for whether the XFL will have the famous jerseys with nicknames on the back, McMahon isn’t sure.

“I’m not sure if we’ll have the individuality like ‘He Hate Me.’ We’re not there yet,” McMahon said.

The new league won’t launch until January of 2020, and McMahon said he has no idea where teams will be located.

“We’re way away from announcing any cities,” McMahon said.

There’s still a lot McMahon doesn’t know. But he does know he has some unfinished business in pro football.

  3. I’m in! Here’s a tip McMahon: be mindful of the commercials; don’t get greedy (ahem, ahem). And if you really want to capture disgruntled NFL fans: make sure the players stand for the anthem.

  6. useless phone call. Never ceases to amaze me how people get paid to repeat the same question over and over again. No questions on a draft…cheerleaders? how they’ll give back to the communities? what the requirements might be to be a NFL player? he probably wouldn’t answer any of it, but jeez switch it up will ya!

  7. I’m looking forward to this. It’ll be nice to watch football without one team dominating year in and year out, shady officiating and unclear rules, fans bickering over a small percentage of players taking a knee, nonstop whining about the commissioner, etc. etc.

  8. The key to any league that is going to be short lived is to have a team in Birmingham. While rusty and tired Legion Field may have hosted many great Iron Bowls, it is also symbolic of real bad pro football in front of scarce crowds. Land the B-ham franchise and all else will fall into place Vince.

