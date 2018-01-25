Vince McMahon vows higher quality play in the new XFL

Getty Images

This is the XFL again, but it’s a better XFL, according to Vince McMahon.

McMahon, the wrestling mogul who announced today that he is re-launching his pro football league, said that the No. 1 priority will be making the quality of play on the field better than it was when he tried and failed to establish the league in 2001.

“I think the most important thing we learned with the older XFL and now the new XFL is the quality of the play,” he said. “We have two years to really get it right. It’s the quality of the play.”

McMahon didn’t say precisely how he plans to make the game on the field better, but he did say he will spend a great deal of time listening to everyone — football players, coaches, fans, members of the media, sports medicine experts and others — to figure out how to make the game better.

As for whether the XFL will have the famous jerseys with nicknames on the back, McMahon isn’t sure.

“I’m not sure if we’ll have the individuality like ‘He Hate Me.’ We’re not there yet,” McMahon said.

The new league won’t launch until January of 2020, and McMahon said he has no idea where teams will be located.

“We’re way away from announcing any cities,” McMahon said.

There’s still a lot McMahon doesn’t know. But he does know he has some unfinished business in pro football.