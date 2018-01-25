XFL 2.0: Vince McMahon’s company teases “major sports announcement”

January 25, 2018
Vince McMahon’s plans to give the XFL a second try appear closer than ever, with a “major sports announcement” set for today.

Alpha Entertainment, the sports business McMahon funded by selling $100 million of WWE stock, today said it will have a major announcement at 3 p.m. Eastern. That announcement will be another attempt at starting a professional football league, according to ESPN.

McMahon launched the XFL for one season in 2001. Despite enormous attention and high ratings for its first game, it was not successful and didn’t last beyond that year.

But McMahon has always been tempted to try it again and now he’s going to. The full details will be announced later today, but suffice to say he thinks there’s room for another pro football league in America.

  1. It will be great for the NFL! Scripted games where the refs determine the outcome. People will see the difference between men making a call in a tenth of a second to someone ACTUALLY rigging the game.

  3. I can tell you one thing, no one will be sitting during the anthem in McMahon’s league. Not that I personally care what these football players think, but a lot of America does, and it may have created an opening Vinnie Mac can take advantage of.

  4. I’ve always despised McMahon but if this ends up being a wakeup call to the NFL then I’m all for it.

  16. There is room for another pro football league in America. What would be best is that this league in some way actually associates with the NFL to become kind of a minor-league or developmental league where each franchise can supply a certain amount of players just to get them playing time. Lets be real…a 53 man roster isnt enough in the NFL, and with the amount of injuries in this league a team having the ability to “call up” someone from an XFL franchise would be beneficial for all involved.

  20. This will be good for the guys that come out of college, latch on to an NFL team as an undrafted player, play their arse off, but get cut due to the 53 man roster. Players that deserve a spot on a roster, but fall because of numbers. I’m not saying the XFL will be a farm team because who knows, they could be in direct competition with the NFL for top players. I just hope this is REAL football and not the WWE version where it’s fully fixed. It’s okay if it is partly fixed like the NFL…hmm hmm Patriots…hmm hmm Patriots.

  24. pkrlvr says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:57 am
    I can tell you one thing, no one will be sitting during the anthem in McMahon’s league. Not that I personally care what these football players think, but a lot of America does, and it may have created an opening Vinnie Mac can take advantage of

    ———————————

    Oh so you can see into the future and you know what’s going to happen? You should probably stop wasting your time here and go do some gambling and buy some lottery tickets then Nostradamus

  27. dartmouthstevens says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:53 am

    It will be great for the NFL! Scripted games where the refs determine the outcome. People will see the difference between men making a call in a tenth of a second to someone ACTUALLY rigging the game.
    ——————

    Which one is the NFL and which one is the XFL 2.0?

  31. I love it. I was disappointed when the XFL ended. There’s definitely room for more pro football in the US. The NFL should embrace this and work with McMahon rather than actively trying to kill off any other pro leagues. No, the NCAA is NOT the answer because they players can only ply 4-5 years. Then, they have only a couple choices after college. The NFL really needs a “minor league” or something like the XFL if they’re too cheap to pay for a minor league.

  34. Don’t make teams all over the country. To keep costs down (travel, logistics), make it a regional/same side of country thing. So team in Tallahassee, Birmingham, Memphis, Louisville etc…or St Louis, OKC, Memphis…if you have these team going cross country, just maximizes costs. All “secondary” pro leagues to start have to try to cap expenses to keep things from going crazy…USFL didn’t learn when they started handing $40m contracts out, with markets spread everywhere.

  36. It the league plays during the lull in sports when basketball is over, the NFL draft is over, and baseball is just starting it’s 5000 game season then I would tune in on Sunday afternoons.

    It would be great for them to time the season such that players who didn’t get drafted, players that got cut last year, and aging vets who want another shot in the NFL are all given a chance to show case what they can do before training camps really get fired up for the preseason.

  37. Also I love the idea of trying to keep it regional. Imagine Alabama alumni who didn’t make it to the NFL playing on a Birmingham XFL team?

    Take a guy like Tim Tebow or Greg McElroy…those guys are hometown legends but didn’t make it in the NFL. Imagine them playing for their local team.

  38. it’s too bad they won’t have Freddie Blassie, Lou Albano and the Grand Wizard for head coaches. They’d elevate trash-talking in football to a whole new level.

    I suppose they could always bring in Tomlin…he has the raw skills and could possibly up his game to their level.

