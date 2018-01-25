XFL 2.0: Vince McMahon’s company teases “major sports announcement”

Getty Images

Vince McMahon’s plans to give the XFL a second try appear closer than ever, with a “major sports announcement” set for today.

Alpha Entertainment, the sports business McMahon funded by selling $100 million of WWE stock, today said it will have a major announcement at 3 p.m. Eastern. That announcement will be another attempt at starting a professional football league, according to ESPN.

McMahon launched the XFL for one season in 2001. Despite enormous attention and high ratings for its first game, it was not successful and didn’t last beyond that year.

But McMahon has always been tempted to try it again and now he’s going to. The full details will be announced later today, but suffice to say he thinks there’s room for another pro football league in America.