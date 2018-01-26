49ers re-sign Mark Nzeocha

Getty Images

Linebacker Mark Nzeocha was set for restricted free agency this offseason, but there won’t be any need for the 49ers to tender him a contract offer before the start of the new league year.

The 49ers avoided that process by just going ahead and re-signing Nzeocha on Friday. The team announced it is a one-year deal.

Nzeocha joined the 49ers in September after opening the season on the Cowboys’ practice squad. He made three tackles in 10 games while appearing almost entirely on special teams. Nzeocha was a 2015 seventh-round pick and made seven appearances for the Cowboys in his first two seasons.

The most prominent name on the 49ers’ list of potential free agents this offseason is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is expected to get the franchise tag if a long-term deal can’t be worked out. Running back Carlos Hyde, center Daniel Kilgore, guard Brandon Fusco, linebacker Brock Coyle and safety Eric Reid are other potential free agents who saw extensive playing time for the 49ers in 2017.