Anthony Barr fined $9,115 for unnecessary roughness

The NFL fined Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr $9,115 for unnecessary roughness.

Officials penalized Barr following an Eagles extra point in the fourth quarter that gave Philadelphia its final point in a 38-7 victory.

It was Barr’s third fine this season. The league docked him $18,231 for a horse collar tackle in Week 3 and $9,115 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in Week 6.

He was not penalized for his hit on Aaron Rodgers that fractured the quarterback’s collarbone in Week 6. The fine for that game came for head-butting Davante Adams.