Getty Images

The NFL fined Jaguars safety Barry Church $24,309 for his hit on Rob Gronkowski in the AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots tight end woozily left the game after the second-quarter hit and remains in concussion protocol. Church drew a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty.

It was Church’s first fine of the 2017 season and the standard first-offense fine for a hit on a defenseless player.

The league fined Jaguars players $136,735 this season.