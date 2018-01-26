Bills center Eric Wood suffers career-ending neck injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 26, 2018, 11:15 AM EST
Getty Images

The career of Bills center Eric Wood has come to an end as a result of a neck injury.

Wood’s injury, reported by Scout Fantasy and has been confirmed by several other outlets, will apparently force him to retire at the age of 31.

In 2017 Wood started all 16 regular-season games as well as the postseason loss to the Jaguars. There were no reports of him suffering a neck injury on the field and it’s unclear when and how he suffered this injury.

A 2009 first-round draft pick out of Louisville, Wood has played his entire career with the Bills. He was chosen to the Pro Bowl in 2015.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “Bills center Eric Wood suffers career-ending neck injury

  4. If this is true, it is a big loss. He had a weekly show on a Buffalo radio station and he is a thoughtful, kind man who is also a great center for the Bills. He could have played another 5 or 6 years. He also just had a baby a week or two ago!

  7. This guy has had a lot of bad luck with injuries. I hope this one is not something that effects his life in the non football world. Good luck man.

  9. So sorry to hear this. Eric is just an outstanding football player and even a better person. His interviews in the locker room are always straight up. Best of luck down the road and hopefully has a normal life. I know him and his wife just had a baby. Best of luck Eric!!

  15. What a shame. I rememeber his rookie year they played in Tennessee on/around veterans day so they allowed many vets on the field during warm ups, like the early warm ups. There were maybe ten vets watching warm ups. My dad and I got in early to watch from the stands, Eric preceded to shake ahands and talk with every single one of them. He was a solid player on the field and was very generous with his time and money off the field. He did a weekly talk show sagment with Wgr550 and it really helped connect him to the fans. Personally I hope he one day recovers to full health and makes it to the bills wall of Fame. Along side drought greats such as Kyle Williams and Fred Jackson. Best of luck Eric.

  18. Sad news. He was a regular guest on the local sports radio and seemed like a real down to earth person. Always being positive toward the team as well as the city he will be missed. Hopefully the Bills can find a spot for him somewhere in the organization as either a coach or front office personal.

  20. Tough pill to swallow. Wishing you the best Eric. You’re going to be missed and hard to replace. But more important, you have a family to take care of and be there for. God Bless !

  22. Wow that’s terrible. Hopefully he was smart with his NFL money. If it happened in game or the team facility there should be some type of worker’s comp which would give him an open ended pay anyway.

  23. This is really too bad – for Eric, the team, and the community. He was a very good player, and a class act.

  25. I heard this guy on Sirius XM NFL Radio for an interview and thought the world of this guy. His wife just had a baby. I sure hope this injury does not impact him being able to be there for his family.

  26. Wood is the kind of guy every team would absolutely love to have. Hard worker, great character, leader, and just loves the game.

    I’m thankful he got to experience his first playoff game at least. Hope he’s ok.

  27. So sorry to hear this. Eric is just an outstanding football player and even a better person. His interviews in the locker room are always straight up. Best of luck down the road and hopefully has a normal life. I know him and his wife just had a baby. Best of luck Eric!!
    *****************************************************************************************
    Who put a thumbs down for this? Seriously?

  29. I’m sorry for him, that his career was cut short that way.

    But I’m grateful, for him, that the problem was diagnosed with him still able to function physically, rather than discovering it on a bad hit that left him crippled.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!