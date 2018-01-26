Bills center Eric Wood suffers career-ending neck injury

Getty Images

The career of Bills center Eric Wood has come to an end as a result of a neck injury.

Wood’s injury, reported by Scout Fantasy and has been confirmed by several other outlets, will apparently force him to retire at the age of 31.

In 2017 Wood started all 16 regular-season games as well as the postseason loss to the Jaguars. There were no reports of him suffering a neck injury on the field and it’s unclear when and how he suffered this injury.

A 2009 first-round draft pick out of Louisville, Wood has played his entire career with the Bills. He was chosen to the Pro Bowl in 2015.