Bills, Dolphins, Jets and Saints met with Baker Mayfield at Senior Bowl

AP

The pre-draft process is just starting to get going and there will be plenty of meetings and visits with teams for the top prospects in this year’s class.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is on that list and he got the ball rolling while in Orlando for the Senior Bowl this week. Mayfield told Robert Klemko of SI.com that he had “extensive meetings” with the Bills, Dolphins, Jets and Saints that Mayfield said were his real reason for coming to the event.

“That’s the only upside for me [being here],” Mayfield said. “I’m confident I can show exactly what I’m about, how much I care about football and how I’d do anything to win. And not just that. Put me on a board and let me show you how much I know about the game. Let me show that I can pick information up, take it and run with it. Getting in front of these people was so important, even bigger than the three years of film I put together.”

Mayfield’s already invoked the name of Johnny Manziel while answering questions about his off-field behavior, which gives a pretty good preview of the kinds of things he’s being asked about and will continue getting asked about over the next two months. His answers may not put everyone at ease, but it just takes one team to take him off the board.