Posted by Darin Gantt on January 26, 2018, 8:02 AM EST
The Patriots have a legitimate concern about the status of tight end Rob Gronkowski, but they can at least comfort themselves with the idea that another pass-catcher is peaking at the right time.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks is coming off one of his best games of the season, and could be called into an even bigger role if Gronkowski isn’t cleared after last week’s concussion. But after coming over in a trade with the Saints last offseason, Cooks said his level of comfort in the offense with quarterback Tom Brady is only getting greater.

I think it’s growing day-by-day, every single practice, every single game,” Cooks said, via Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald. “The great thing about it is, we have another chance to grow that trust in a couple of weeks.”

Cooks had six catches for 100 yards against the Jaguars last week, and was also in the immediate vicinity of a pair of long pass interference penalties, which bought them another 68 yards.

It’s reasonable to suggest that the Eagles’ corners aren’t as good as Jacksonville’s Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, and that Cooks is positioned for another big game. But he’s taking nothing for granted.

“You’ve got to be able to treat it like you’re never going to get this opportunity again,” he said. “We’re fortunate as a team, so we’ve got to look at it from that standpoint. We never know if we can get back here, so give it all you’ve got.”

Of course, he’s new there and hasn’t enjoyed their past success, but he’s quickly adopted their approach.

6 responses to “Brandin Cooks thinks chemistry is just getting better

  2. Cooks had six catches for 100 yards against the Jaguars last week, and was also in the immediate vicinity of a pair of long pass interference penalties
    ========================================
    Yeah at least one of those should’ve been on Cooks.

    #refslovethemsomebrady

  3. And there were two more uncalled but painfully obvious PIs by Jags D on Cooks, pinning his arms, that should have given the Pats another 70yds and the ball near the red zone twice more.

  4. I dunno. Statistically you can see a lot of similarities between the Foles version of the Phillies and the Jags. Both offensively and defensively. That shouldn’t make any of us Patriots fans feel very comfortable. We will not be playing at home and we got pretty fortunate to get past the Jags. It should make for a terrific match up.

  6. Cooks had a decent year, yards were good, TDs were down slightly BUT that’s a product of Brady. Tom could not care less about Passing TD stats, unlike another larger foreheaded gentleman. So, when they’re inside the 5 and dropping 7 to cover the end zone, Brady audibles to a run and the back gets the TD.

    Don’t believe me? Look at the stats. in 2017, Patriots RBs by committee(Gillislee, Burkhead & Lewis) combined for 16 TDs, 2nd league wide to only New Orleans(Kamara & Ingram).

    In 2016, Blount led the league with 18 TDs even though his rush avg was only 3.9! For comparison to 2017. Blount had a higher avg of 4.4 this year but only 2 TDs!

    People just don’t recognize that if Brady wanted to have 50+ TDs every single year, he could. But he would come across as a stat monger and selfish and it would breed resentment among the backs never getting the ball in the endzone, etc. etc. Brady knows when everyone is contributing the machine runs the most efficiently.

