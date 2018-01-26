Cardinals hire Jeff Rodgers as special teams coordinator

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced three key additions to head coach Steve Wilks’ staff on Friday.

A couple of the hires — offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and defensive coordinator Al Holcomb — had already been reported over the last couple of days. They also tabbed Jeff Rodgers as their special teams coordinator.

Rodgers spent the last eight seasons coordinating special teams units for teams coached by John Fox. He first held the title in 2010, Fox’s final year with the Panthers, and then moved on to the Broncos and Bears as Fox continued to make his way around the league.

He overlapped with McCoy for a couple of years in Denver, but this will be his first time working with Wilks.