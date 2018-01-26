Carson Wentz tore LCL as well as ACL, but injury won’t change his playing style

Posted by Charean Williams on January 26, 2018, 2:41 PM EST
Carson Wentz spoke to reporters for the first time since his left knee injury, revealing Friday he tore the LCL as well as the ACL. While the timeline is fluid, the Eagles quarterback is confident he can return for the season opener.

“I truly believe,” Wentz said of his timetable, via Zach Berman of phillynews.com. “My goal is to be ready for Week 1. I’m going to push and do everything I can to be ready. I’m very confident in that.”

Wentz was having an MVP-type season when he was injured in Week 14 against the Rams. He isn’t sure exactly when the injury occurred, whether it was on his touchdown run that was negated by a penalty or earlier. He said he just knew something was wrong.

Just like that, his season was over.

“I 100 percent believe I’ll be back better than ever, stronger than ever, and with no looking back,” Wentz said.

Wentz won’t let the injury change his playing style, vowing to continue playing the way he plays.

“I am who I am,” he said. “Injuries happen. Injuries are not going to change me. . . . Guys want to talk, ‘Are you learning to protect yourself?’ . . . That’ll continue to grow and develop, but as far as being aggressive and the player I am, that won’t change.”

Nick Foles has replaced Wentz, and the Eagles haven’t missed a beat. While Wentz is the Eagles’ biggest cheerleader, he admits it’s not easy watching his teammates take the field without him.

“It’s tough,” Wentz said. “It hits me a little bit. . . . Then, I’m in it, because I love these guys, and I’m a part of these guys as much as anyone else. I get involved in the game, and it all goes away.”

17 responses to “Carson Wentz tore LCL as well as ACL, but injury won’t change his playing style

  1. The surgery will be successful. His recovery will be ahead of schedule. He will be 100% next season. Just like every injured player.

  5. Imagine Nick Foles winning a Super Bowl, what a fait accompli that would be. Then you can notch him right along Trent Dilfer hahaha

  6. If the guy doesn’t change his playing style, he’ll get dinged every yr. Roethlisberger was the same way – now he’s afraid of QB sneaks!

  8. It isn’t so much about changing his style. He shouldn’t do that. He just needs to be more tactful in when to take those kind of chances. For example on the play he got hurt on, he didn’t have to take that chance there. I think Wentz is smart enough to learn when to and when not to put himself at risk. I for one believe Wentz will be hard working and mentally tough enough to be back week 1 of this season.

  redlikethepig says:

    January 26, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    
    ———————————–
    He’ll also be in the best shape of his life in training camp.

  12. If you look at all the physical QBs that have not been afraid to run through contact over the years, they often are injured and they often have short careers. They also don’t win as many Super Bowls as the pocket passers because they end up with less chances.

    McNair and McNabb were two good examples, but there are plenty. Cam Newton has been affected by injury now too.

    Better to be available for the team than to risk injury all the time.

  13. System quarterback, right guys? Having a back up succeed and play well MUST mean it’s the system, right? I mean the eagles got to the super bowl with a their back up qb… must be the “System” i guess. Eagles probably never even need wentz. They should trade him while he still has value value.

  14. By the way, there are injured players on every playoff team each year. When was the last time we saw one, using a cane, greeting teammates as they come-off the field and being part of the in-game strategy on the bench? Uh – NEVER! That (among other things) is what makes Wentz a special player/leader.

    Where was Gronk during last year’s SB game?

  redlikethepig says:
    January 26, 2018 at 2:46 pm
    The surgery will be successful. His recovery will be ahead of schedule. He will be 100% next season. Just like every injured player.
    —-

    Well, I know they all say that. But I heard his recovery time has been accelerated. I think it’s probably real in his case.

  16. They let quarterbacks give themselves up because they’re seen as too valuable to let linebackers and strong safeties wallop the stuffing out of them.

    Who is Wentz to argue?

  17. It’s one thing to scramble, that’s common for every QB with mobility, but it’s upon THE COACH to make sure you don’t have many designed runs for him. Once the rookie contract is up, and if his play demands that they are paying him premium money, the designed runs should probably end.

