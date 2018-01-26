Carson Wentz tore LCL as well as ACL, but injury won’t change his playing style

Getty Images

Carson Wentz spoke to reporters for the first time since his left knee injury, revealing Friday he tore the LCL as well as the ACL. While the timeline is fluid, the Eagles quarterback is confident he can return for the season opener.

“I truly believe,” Wentz said of his timetable, via Zach Berman of phillynews.com. “My goal is to be ready for Week 1. I’m going to push and do everything I can to be ready. I’m very confident in that.”

Wentz was having an MVP-type season when he was injured in Week 14 against the Rams. He isn’t sure exactly when the injury occurred, whether it was on his touchdown run that was negated by a penalty or earlier. He said he just knew something was wrong.

Just like that, his season was over.

“I 100 percent believe I’ll be back better than ever, stronger than ever, and with no looking back,” Wentz said.

Wentz won’t let the injury change his playing style, vowing to continue playing the way he plays.

“I am who I am,” he said. “Injuries happen. Injuries are not going to change me. . . . Guys want to talk, ‘Are you learning to protect yourself?’ . . . That’ll continue to grow and develop, but as far as being aggressive and the player I am, that won’t change.”

Nick Foles has replaced Wentz, and the Eagles haven’t missed a beat. While Wentz is the Eagles’ biggest cheerleader, he admits it’s not easy watching his teammates take the field without him.

“It’s tough,” Wentz said. “It hits me a little bit. . . . Then, I’m in it, because I love these guys, and I’m a part of these guys as much as anyone else. I get involved in the game, and it all goes away.”