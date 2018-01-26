Chiefs hiring Mike Kafka as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The metamorphosis of the Chiefs coaching staff has taken another step.

According to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, the Chiefs are hiring former NFL quarterback Mike Kafka as their new quarterbacks coach.

The 30-year-old Kafka played two years for Andy Reid in Philadelphia. He also spent time with the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and Bengals. He was an offensive quality control coach with the Chiefs last year.

He replaces Matt Nagy, who took over the Bears head coaching job. The Chiefs are also without assistant head coach Brad Childress, who retired.

Kafka will have a big job in front of him, as they’re expected to move Alex Smith to make way for first-round pick Patrick Mahomes next season.