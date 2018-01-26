Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis arrested for weed

Getty Images

Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis got his offseason off to a rough start.

According to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, Pierre-Louis was arrested Thursday night for misdemeanor possession of marijuana after a traffic stop.

He was also charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to display a valid license plate or current registration, along with possession of drug paraphernalia. He will be arraigned this afternoon.

The Chiefs acquired Pierre-Louis in a preseason trade with the Seahawks. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, and the fact he’ll be subject to punishment from the league won’t help his job-hunting.