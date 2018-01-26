Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis arrested for weed

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 26, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
Getty Images

Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis got his offseason off to a rough start.

According to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, Pierre-Louis was arrested Thursday night for misdemeanor possession of marijuana after a traffic stop.

He was also charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to display a valid license plate or current registration, along with possession of  drug paraphernalia. He will be arraigned this afternoon.

The Chiefs acquired Pierre-Louis in a preseason trade with the Seahawks. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, and the fact he’ll be subject to punishment from the league won’t help his job-hunting.

7 responses to “Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis arrested for weed

  3. Hey guy, in case you didn’t notice you’re one of 3 very average ILB’s on a team with a horrible defense. I’d be staying clear of trouble… Did that $400k minimum salary just not allow you to get your tags updated or did you really just want the cops to pull you over? SMH!

  4. Because smoking pot without a license or regi is a good idea.

    If you have any chance at walking away, the license and regi are crucial. Otherwise, you (the police) have no choice. Called strike 1,2 and 3.

  6. Yes it is still illegal & if you watch Live PD ( which this guy didn’t) you still can’t drive impaired which I am sure he was. Along with no license or registration? I mean really, you were too busy? Why not just paste a giant weed decal along with a flashing arrow?

  7. Forget the weed.. He should be arrested for the arrogance and stupidty it takes to drive without a valid license and registration.
    How could it not occur to him while driving to the chiefs facilities that spending a few hundred to sort out his license and registration might be a good idea?

