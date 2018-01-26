Chiefs will induct Tony Gonzalez into team’s Hall of Fame

Getty Images

The Chiefs announced they will induct former tight end Tony Gonzalez into the team’s Chiefs’ Hall of Fame in 2018. He becomes the 48th individual and 44th player to earn the honor, which the Chiefs will celebrate during the 48th annual 101 Awards banquet in Kansas City on February 24.

Gonzalez’s official enshrinement ceremony will take place during the team’s Alumni Weekend at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.

“Tony Gonzalez is the greatest tight end in the history of the National Football League and one of the greatest Chiefs of all time,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said, via a team press release. “In his 12 seasons in Kansas City, he revolutionized his position, and his record-breaking performances and commitment to the Kansas City community made him one of the most beloved players in the Chiefs’ Kingdom. As a family and as an organization, we are excited to have the chance to celebrate Tony and his incredible career in the coming season, and we look forward to adding his name to its rightful place in the Ring of Honor at Arrowhead this fall.”

Gonzalez finished his 17-year career with numerous NFL records for tight ends, including most career receptions (1,325), most receiving yards (15,127), most 100-yard receiving games (31) and second-most touchdown receptions (111) behind Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (114). While first among tight ends, Gonzalez’s 1,325 career receptions are second only to Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice (1,549) in NFL history.

“I’m so proud to have been a part of the Chiefs for 12 seasons and will always feel like a part of their family,” said Gonzalez, who finished his career in Atlanta. “Kansas City is dear to me and I am honored to be inducted into their Hall of Fame.”