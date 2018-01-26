Earl Thomas threatens holdout if he doesn’t get an extension

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has made it clear he wants a contract extension. He trusts the Seahawks will take care of him.

But Thomas also is threatening to hold out if the sides can’t agree.

“I want to finish my career there,” Thomas told ESPN. “I definitely don’t see myself going out there not signed [to an extension]. But I’m going to continue to work my butt off and enjoy this process at the Pro Bowl.

“As far as my future in Seattle, I think if they want me, you know, money talks. We’ll get something accomplished. Other than that, I’m just taking it one day at a time.”

Thomas has one year left on a four-year, $40 million extension he signed after the 2013 season that made him the league’s highest-paid safety. He is scheduled to make $8.5 million in 2018.

He told ESPN he is not aware of any discussions with the Seahawks about an extension.

Thomas created waves in December when he followed Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to the home team’s locker room, urging Garrett to “come get me” if the Seahawks made him available.