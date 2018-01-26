Eric Wood: End of year physical turned up career-ending neck injury

Getty Images

Reports on Friday morning were that Bills center Eric Wood‘s career is over due to a neck injury and Wood confirmed them in a pair of tweets later in the day.

Wood played every offensive snap for the Bills during the 2017 season and there were no signs of neck trouble before the team was knocked out of the playoffs by the Jaguars in the Wild Card round. Wood learned of the issue when he met with team doctor Andrew Cappucino after that loss.

“I was diagnosed with a neck injury as part of my season-ending physical with the Bills. After consultation with Dr. Cappuccino and other physicians, I was informed that I was no longer cleared to play football, even with surgery or further treatment. I appreciate and thank everyone for their thoughts, concerns and prayers, and I will shed more light on the situation at a press conference on Monday at the team facility.”

Wood started all 121 games, including the playoff game this season, that he played for the Bills after they made him a first-round pick in the 2009 draft. He was selected to one Pro Bowl and his absence will leave a sizable hole for the team to fill in the middle of the offensive line.