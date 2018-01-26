Eric Wood: End of year physical turned up career-ending neck injury

Posted by Josh Alper on January 26, 2018, 12:08 PM EST
Getty Images

Reports on Friday morning were that Bills center Eric Wood‘s career is over due to a neck injury and Wood confirmed them in a pair of tweets later in the day.

Wood played every offensive snap for the Bills during the 2017 season and there were no signs of neck trouble before the team was knocked out of the playoffs by the Jaguars in the Wild Card round. Wood learned of the issue when he met with team doctor Andrew Cappucino after that loss.

“I was diagnosed with a neck injury as part of my season-ending physical with the Bills. After consultation with Dr. Cappuccino and other physicians, I was informed that I was no longer cleared to play football, even with surgery or further treatment. I  appreciate and thank everyone for their thoughts, concerns and prayers, and I will shed more light on the situation at a press conference on Monday at the team facility.”

Wood started all 121 games, including the playoff game this season, that he played for the Bills after they made him a first-round pick in the 2009 draft. He was selected to one Pro Bowl and his absence will leave a sizable hole for the team to fill in the middle of the offensive line.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Eric Wood: End of year physical turned up career-ending neck injury

  1. I’m not concerned about replacing him on the field, as we still have Groy, and he played outstanding after Wood broke his leg last season. However, if KW does not return, that leaves a GAPING leadership hole in the locker room, and that could prove to be problematic. McD leaned on both of these guys to set the tone and change the culture, hopefully there are a few other guys that see this as an opportunity to continue building. Best of luck Eric! We will miss you!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!