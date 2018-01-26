Falcons addressing roof issues at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz Stadium experienced some kinks with its roof in its first season as home of the Atlanta Falcons. But with next year’s Super Bowl set to be played inside the Falcons’ new home, the team is looking to address the issues that arose in its first year of service.

According to Charles Odum of the Associated Press, Falcons president Rich McKay said they expect the stadium to be fully operational in time for next season.

“The roof is being worked on as we speak and yes we expect the roof to be fully operational by football season, if not well before,” McKay said.

The retractable roof experienced leaking problems and was opened for only the Falcons’ home opener against the Green Bay Packers.

“Fully operational means you will see us go to much more of an open configuration as we designed at the beginning,” McKay said. “When it’s ready to go, we’ll be open depending on weather.”