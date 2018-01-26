Former Giants linebacker sent to prison for fraud

Getty Images

A former Giants linebacker was sentenced to two years in federal prison, and ordered to repay nearly $1.6 million in phony worker’s compensation claims.

According to the Associated Press, 46-year-old Marcus Buckley filed a number of fraudulent claims after the Giants paid him a $300,000 injury settlement in 2010.

A former third-round pick from Texas A&M, Buckley played for the Giants for seven seasons (1993-99), and spent the 2000 season with the Falcons but didn’t play in a game.

He was found guilty of filing false invoices, credit collection notices for late medical bills, and false statements from medical providers. A co-defendant, claims adjuster Kimberly Jones, arranged for $1.59 million in worker’s compensation insurance payments. She is due for sentencing in February.