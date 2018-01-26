Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills RB LeSean McCoy was wired for sound at Pro Bowl practice.

The Dolphins were happy with the playing time they got their 2017 draft class.

Will the Super Bowl be CB Malcolm Butler‘s final game with the Patriots?

Change has been frequent on Jets coach Todd Bowles’ staff.

Ravens K Justin Tucker‘s off-field talents served him well.

The Bengals may be checking out the tight end group at the Senior Bowl.

Phil Savage drafted T Joe Thomas for the Browns and said Thomas has surpassed all expectations.

Steelers rookies JuJu Smith-Schuster and T.J. Watt received more accolades.

Texans DE J.J. Watt sent some of his new Reebok shoes to troops in Afghanistan.

The Colts are trying to build versatile position groups.

A final report for the Jaguars season.

Coach Mike Vrabel is expected to raise the intensity level around the Titans.

Broncos LB Von Miller met up with some gators in Florida.

Some Chiefs fans are upset that defensive coordinator Bob Sutton will return for another season.

Chargers T Russell Okung hopes to moonlight as a cornerback at the Pro Bowl.

Are the Raiders set for a rebound year?

Will Everson Walls be added to the Cowboys Ring of Honor?

There will be at least one holdover on the Giants coaching staff.

Eagles G Brandon Brooks isn’t expecting a relapse of anxiety issues due to the Super Bowl.

Al Michaels’ first Super Bowl broadcast featured Redskins QB Doug Williams in a starring role.

The Bears’ draft process is just starting.

The Lions should have running back options in the draft.

Will LSU WR DJ Chark interest the Packers?

Will the Vikings regress in 2018?

A position-by-position breakdown of the Falcons defense.

A return from DE Julius Peppers would be a good thing for the Panthers.

Saints G Larry Warford was caught off guard by his addition to the Pro Bowl.

Former Buccaneers DT Warren Sapp slammed the 2017 defense.

Drawing comparisons between Cardinals coach Steve Wilks and predecessor Bruce Arians.

Rams RB Todd Gurley is enjoying his second trip to the Pro Bowl?

The 49ers were happy with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s first year with the team.

How will the Seahawks fix their accountability problem?