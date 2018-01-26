Friday’s PFT PM includes extended chat with Al Michaels

Getty Images

The PFT PM week concludes with less me and more guest. And when the guest is Al Michaels, that’s even better.

It’s a full 30 minutes with the legendary broadcaster, who’ll be working his 10th Super Bowl next Sunday in Minneapolis.

On some days, the question of whether listening to PFT PM is worth your time presents a fair topic for debate. Today, there can be no debate: It’s worth your half hour to listen to everything Al Michaels has to say.

As to the other 30 minutes of the podcast, there’s a pretty good chance it’s not worth your time. There’s only one way to find out, I suppose.