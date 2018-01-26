Humphrey’s lawyer: He has “$11 million reasons not to steal”

Getty Images

The lawyer for Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey predicts that his client will be cleared of a robbery charge, and he predicted it in a colorful manner.

Attorney Paul Patterson told the Baltimore Sun that Humphrey’s four-year, $11.8 million contract was enough of a reason to counter the charges he stole a $15 phone charger from an Uber driver in Alabama.

“Marlon has 11 million reasons not to steal a . . . phone charger,” Patterson said. “Marlon has not had an opportunity to tell his side of the story.

“The Uber driver makes a lot of allegations in that report that simply are not true. Fortunately for Marlon, we have eyewitnesses who are willing to testify about what accurately transpired between Marlon and the Uber driver.”

Humphrey was charged with third-degree robbery, and released from jail on $2,500 bond. The incident report said he asked to borrow the driver’s charger, refused to return it, and elbowed the driver. The driver accused Humphrey of making a fist and threatening him.

University of Alabama police found Humphrey inside a hotel with the cable (which didn’t fit his phone), and returned the cable to the driver.

Humphrey, the Ravens first-round pick last year, was back on campus taking classes this spring.

“It’s a sad event because the Humphrey family has a fine reputation in our community and now Marlon will be challenged with repairing his reputation even though it was a simple mistake,” Patterson said.

The Ravens put out a statement yesterday saying they were monitoring the situation.