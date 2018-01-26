James Harrison hopes he can prove people wrong with his play in the Super Bowl

Getty Images

The Steelers didn’t think James Harrison had anything left, which is why they barely played him in 2017 before releasing him. The Patriots picked Harrison up and are giving him significant playing time, and Harrison hopes that in Super Bowl LII he proves that he is, indeed, still a good linebacker at age 39.

“Anything people say I can’t do, I want to prove them wrong,” Harrison said.

Harrison was with the Steelers for 14 games in 2017 but didn’t even get on the field for nine of them and played a total of only 38 snaps in the five games he did play. He signed with the Patriots with one game left in the regular season and has already played 89 snaps between Week 17 and the two postseason games.

“I’m doing whatever they ask me to do,” Harrison said. “I’m getting more snaps than I had [in Pittsburgh], and I like that.”

Harrison has looked reinvigorated in New England, and now he’s closing in on earning his third Super Bowl ring.