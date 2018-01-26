Joe McKnight’s killer found guilty of manslaughter

Getty Images

A jury found Ronald Gasser guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of former NFL running back Joe McKnight, via multiple reports.

The Jefferson (La.) Parish jury deliberated more than seven hours before reaching their verdict.

Gasser faces up to 40 years in prison. He could have faced life in prison for a second-degree murder conviction. The judge in the case will decide how many years he serves.

Defense attorneys argued Gasser fired in self-defense after a road-rage incident in the December 2016 shooting.

McKnight played for the University of Southern California and was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2010. He played four NFL seasons, including one with the Chiefs, and rushed for 505 career yards.