John Mara confident things will work out with Odell Beckham

AP

During his first press conference since being hired as the Giants head coach, Pat Shurmur said that he looks forward to talking to wide receiver Odell Beckham “about what we’re looking for” from Giants players in the future.

It sounds like the result of that conversation will have a lot to do with how the Giants handle contract talks with Beckham, who is heading into the final year of the contract he signed as a first-round pick in 2014. Giants co-owner John Mara spoke to reporters after the press conference about where things stand in terms of Beckham’s contract and suggested that Shurmur’s conversation will help determine the pace of talks.

“We’ll get something done at some point,” Mara said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “I want first Pat to sit down with him and them to have an understanding of how we’re going to act going forward. I have a lot of confidence that that’s going to work out well. But we’ll see.”

Beckham’s on-field production leaves little reason for the Giants to contemplate letting him go, but the slow pace of talks about a new contract strongly suggest the entire package creates some doubt about building around him for years to come.