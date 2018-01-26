Kelechi Osemele: Jon Gruden’s energy what we need right now

Getty Images

It will be a little while before Raiders players can start working with their new head coach Jon Gruden, but they’ve been able to talk to him a bit and two of the team’s Pro Bowl offensive linemen noted the same thing in their conversations.

Center Rodney Hudson said he “could feel his energy” when asked about his impressions of Gruden. Left guard Kelechi Osemele shared that read on Gruden and also mentioned a focus on details that may be an increase from the past.

“He brings a lot of energy,” Osemele said, via ESPN.com. “I think that’s what we need right now. That’s the biggest change — the energy. I think it’s going to be high intensity. I think it’s going to be really detail-oriented, from what I’ve heard. That’s just the vibe I’m getting. It’s going to be very, very detail-oriented, and I think it’s going to be good for us.”

If more energy and more attention to detail add up to more wins, the move to bring Gruden back will go down as a smart one by the Raiders.