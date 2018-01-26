Lane Johnson not backing off his preseason Super Bowl beer promise

Getty Images

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson made a big promise to Philly fans in the preseason.

“If we win a Super Bowl, I’m giving out beer to everybody,” Johnson said in August.

So now, with the Eagles heading to Super Bowl LII, will Johnson be a man of his word?

“I really don’t mind putting in my own money if we’re going to a parade,” Johnson told NJ.com on Thursday. “Nobody expected it, but here we are. I’ll be a man of my word. It’ll be fun.”

So Johnson isn’t backing down from his promise. Bud Light, meanwhile, posted on Twitter in response to Johnson’s promise that “the party’s on us.” So will Bud Light be providing free beer to every Philly fan if the Eagles win?

“We are still planning an epic celebration, but true friends of the crown never assume victory, so in the interest of not jinxing the team, we will keep our plans under wraps until the outcome of the Super Bowl is determined,” Bud Light said in a statement.

It’s safe to say that fans at the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade wouldn’t be given all the beer they can drink for free. And there may be laws restricting how much alcohol can be given away and consumed in a public place like the streets of Philadelphia during a victory parade. So how this will all play out remains to be seen. But Eagles fans should be getting some free beers if that “epic celebration” comes to fruition.