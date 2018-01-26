“Load of crap” or not, Steelers lack discipline

Posted by Mike Florio on January 26, 2018, 12:28 PM EST
Getty Images

It’s nice to know that Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward has his coach’s back. If more of Heyward’s teammates did, maybe they’d be getting ready to play in the Super Bowl right now.

Regardless of what Heyward says about the team’s perceived (or actual) lack of discipline, there were indeed problems with discipline this year  — and some of them fall on the shoulders of the coaching staff.

For example, Tomlin created the distraction arising from his stunning willingness to look past multiple opponents in talking about two future games (one that happened, one that didn’t) against the Patriots. Also, the distractions that came from multiple failures of situational football (against the Patriots and Jaguars) trace ultimately to Tomlin.

Nothing any Steelers player says changes the perception that the Steelers failed to accomplish what they could have. Tomlin himself said the Steelers “should win it all.” Although offensive coordinator Todd Haley became the scapegoat, Tomlin is moving closer to being on notice. While the hot seat may still be years away, Tomlin has several areas in which he needs to improve if he wants to end the talk regarding the team’s, or his own, lack of discipline.

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

31 responses to ““Load of crap” or not, Steelers lack discipline

  2. The inmates are clearly running the asylum there.

    Ooops, I hope I didn’t offend anybody. Just kidding, I don’t care.

  4. Remember what happened to Ken Whisenhunt when he didn’t have Haley around making him look good? The same fate awaits Tomlin.

  5. Turning Todd Haley into the scapegoat for all these problems will get Tomlin only so far. The smart thing would have been to fire Tomin, give Matt Patricia the full-court press (its a WAY better job than Detroit), and then tell Levion to go pound sand and use the extra cash to build depth. Best way to compete with the Pats.

  7. “Load of crap” or not, Steelers lack discipline.

    When you’re right, you’re right.

    The Steelers are good and have been good for years… but it seems like they have under achieved to a certain extent.

    The NFL is so competitive and they’re forced to live under a 24/7 microscope, but I think that many in the Steelers organization will look back years from now and realize that they squandered some opportunities.

    As the famous one said (and I’m paraphrasing) – to win we need to keep from losing.

    It’s OK when you lose because the other team beat you and you played well.

    It’s disheartening to realize that you contributed more to your teams loss than your opponent did.

    The Steelers success recently seems in spite of themselves. They play their opponent and they play themselves too.

  8. Bottom line is Tomlin is a good coach – it’s unfair to compare him to Belichick. But he needs to shorten the leash, especially his skill position players who yap too much. Discarding an underperforming loudmouth like Mike Mitchell is a good start.

  9. Haha I still smile thinking about tebow destroying them in the playoffs. Discipline?, what’s that the Steelers ask

  10. The team is a “load of crap” because of their coach. What coach allows his players to show up after the walk-through and then lets them play in the game?

  12. If Joey Porter is on your staff, you’re accepting that there will be discipline issues.

  13. Jimmy Johnson (Cowboys) is virtually identical to Tomlin in the areas Tomlin is being criticized for. Had numerous player discipline issues. Not one who is afraid to speak his thoughts.

    Remember Jimmy’s ’93 Championship game comment before playing the 49ers?
    “The Cowboys will win the ballgame. You can put it in 3 inch headlines”. – JJ

    To which 49ers coach George Seifert responded:
    “Well the man has balls, I’ll tell you that. I don’t know if they’re brass or papier-mâché. We’ll find out here pretty soon.” – GS

    Jimmy’s response:
    “They are definitely not papier-mâché!” – JJ

    Just because the Patriots have a dynasty doesn’t mean that everything has to be done the Belichick way. Plenty of coaches out there that win with their own style who aren’t afraid to speak their thoughts.

  14. Tomlin has an air of arrogance. He had his players believing they couldn’t lose even though they barely beat many bad teams in the regular season. They played in slow motion and got lucky to win as many games as they did. Unless he changes, neither will his team.

  15. Tomlin did bench Martavis Bryant for requesting a trade, so there is discipline there.
    On the other hand, his QB is very chatty about his coaches with seemingly no discipline. Wonder how Tomlin (and Big Ben’s teammates) feel about last week’s news involving Big Ben and Trump?

  16. Agree with everything except the stuff about Haley. That guy had more talent to work with than anyone else in the league, but his players didn’t like him, his fellow coaches didnt like him, he was a horrible play caller, he got into multiple bar incidents, and his schemes were overrated and generally failed in the red zone. Considering everything he had to work with and was surrounded by, he underachieved. Good luck, Cleveland. Otherwise, spot on.

    Go Steelers anyways!

  18. Tomlin has made his share of mistakes and needs to improve, but reading the comments on this site you’d think there was only one good coach in the NFL, and 31 other terrible ones that need to be fired immediately.

  19. “Jimmy Johnson (Cowboys) is virtually identical to Tomlin in the areas Tomlin is being criticized for. Had numerous player discipline issues. Not one who is afraid to speak his thoughts.

    Remember Jimmy’s ’93 Championship game comment before playing the 49ers?
    “The Cowboys will win the ballgame. You can put it in 3 inch headlines”. – JJ”

    But, Jimmy won that game, Tomlin didn’t even get to it.

  20. >>>But he needs to shorten the leash, especially his skill position players who yap too much. Discarding an underperforming loudmouth like Mike Mitchell is a good start.<<<

    With all due respect you're saying that the person that is part of the problem of yapping is the one that has the solution. It starts with him. Until he shuts up and changes his ways of talking out then we can't expect his players to. He's a lot like Rex Ryan in that way. One thing to be or show confidence, especially if one is asked, then to freely come out on your own and just make statements that provide incentive or bulletin board material for your opponents.

    The majority of coaches just don't do that.

  22. sigbouncer says:
    January 26, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Jimmy Johnson (Cowboys) is virtually identical to Tomlin in the areas Tomlin is being criticized for. Had numerous player discipline issues. Not one who is afraid to speak his thoughts.

    ==============

    It’s true that Johnson encouraged a showy, trash-talky culture. But Johnson won two Super Bowls and his team won a third the year he left. The dynasty of the ’90s, period. He took a 1-15 team and built it into a multi-SB winner in 3 years, largely drafting and signing from scratch. One of only 6 coaches to ever coach back-to-back SB winners. And that was after he had similar success at the college head-coaching level.

    Tomlin’s Steelers won one SB the year after he joined the team (with most of his predecessor’s coaching staff in place) and they’ve won squat since, over the last 9 years, with one of the best QBs in the league.

    This team has had enough talent to win it all every year. They keep running into the same wall of indiscipline, and everyone outside of Pittsburgh – or maybe even everyone outside of the team’s building – can see it clearly.

  23. baronvonheil says:
    January 26, 2018 at 1:33 pm
    This is an absurd narrative. We couldn’t stop the run after Shazier went down. It’s no more complicated than that
    ==================================================================================
    You have to be able to have subs who can step up and that’s not the problem.

  24. joenomouth says:
    January 26, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    But, Jimmy won that game, Tomlin didn’t even get to it.

    ——————————————————-

    What are you talking about? Tomlin’s been to 3 AFC Championship’s (8 Playoff Appearances) in 11 years. Head Coach for the Steelers in two Super Bowl games with one Super Bowl win.

    How many current NFL coaches can you name with this kind of resume?

  25. Steelers:
    NFL’s 3rd ranked offense this year (6040yds)
    + postseason ranked 1st in yds/gm (545)
    = make the OC a scapegoat.
    The rest of the AFC likes the Steelers’ math.

  26. tomlin and colbert’s whole
    schtick is tied to hubris

    hence, their problem

    and the dumb rooneys’ arrogancs in thinking they never need
    to fire someone as they scapegoat others

  27. steaksandwichandsteaksandwich says:
    January 26, 2018 at 1:20 pm
    Tomlin did bench Martavis Bryant for requesting a trade, so there is discipline there.
    On the other hand, his QB is very chatty about his coaches with seemingly no discipline.

    I do believe Ben has 2 SB rings, and after a fairly (even by Pats fans standards) decent 13 yr career, he knows the pulse of the team. Asst coaches are easily replaceable. 50,000 yd passers who have proven their worth, are not. Bryant has done NOTHING to deserve a little understanding from Tomlin.

  28. With all their talent, the Steelers seriously underachieved by not even making the Conference Championship Game. That falls on the coaches. Belichick would tear apart any player who talked about an opponent that was still a couple weeks away.

  29. I though Haley did a great job with the offense its the defense that needs work. Two offensive co-ordinators Tomlin has got rid of, both seemed to do a good job from this Patriots fans point of view.

  30. firedog784 says: With all due respect you’re saying that the person that is part of the problem of yapping is the one that has the solution. It starts with him

    Outside of the conversation w/ Dungy, please provide me where he has been “yapping” about anything. He is an excitable coach on the sidelines, and was a VERY young guy when he started coaching. He has NEVER gotten into any spats, ala Jim Harbaugh,etc w/ ANY coach in 12 yrs. So please, provide me where he has yapped. You just don’t like his character – Tomlin has never trash talked anybody.

  31. sigbouncer says:
    January 26, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    What are you talking about? Tomlin’s been to 3 AFC Championship’s (8 Playoff Appearances) in 11 years. Head Coach for the Steelers in two Super Bowl games with one Super Bowl win.

    How many current NFL coaches can you name with this kind of resume?

    ————————-
    If you are happy with the status quo then I guess everybody is happy. We are all set here.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!