“Load of crap” or not, Steelers lack discipline

It’s nice to know that Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward has his coach’s back. If more of Heyward’s teammates did, maybe they’d be getting ready to play in the Super Bowl right now.

Regardless of what Heyward says about the team’s perceived (or actual) lack of discipline, there were indeed problems with discipline this year — and some of them fall on the shoulders of the coaching staff.

For example, Tomlin created the distraction arising from his stunning willingness to look past multiple opponents in talking about two future games (one that happened, one that didn’t) against the Patriots. Also, the distractions that came from multiple failures of situational football (against the Patriots and Jaguars) trace ultimately to Tomlin.

Nothing any Steelers player says changes the perception that the Steelers failed to accomplish what they could have. Tomlin himself said the Steelers “should win it all.” Although offensive coordinator Todd Haley became the scapegoat, Tomlin is moving closer to being on notice. While the hot seat may still be years away, Tomlin has several areas in which he needs to improve if he wants to end the talk regarding the team’s, or his own, lack of discipline.