Getty Images

The NFL fined Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham $9,115 for a facemask penalty in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Bradham was penalized with 6:34 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard pass from Case Keenum to running back Jerick McKinnon.

It was Bradham’s first fine this season. The league fined six other Eagles a total of $94,885 this season.

Bradham finished with four tackles in the Eagles’ 38-7 victory over the Vikings.