Texans assistants Pat O’Hara and Shane Bowen will join Mike Vrabel in Tennessee, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Titans hired O’Hara as quarterbacks coach, and Bowen will coach the outside linebackers.

O’Hara was an offensive assistant with the Texans, assisting with the quarterbacks. He drew interest from several teams, including interviewing with the Bears.

Bowen served as a defensive assistant with the Texans the past two seasons.