Pat Shurmur “can’t wait to get to work” with Eli Manning

New Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman made clear his interest in keeping quarterback Eli Manning around. New Giants coach Pat Shurmur has now done the same.

“He’s an outstanding player and I can’t wait to get to work with him,” Shurmur said during his introductory press conference.

Shurmur also said that he likes Eli’s calm demeanor, and Shurmur said nothing to suggest that he’ll want to move on from the first overall pick in the 2004 draft.

“I think he’s got years left,” Shurmur said of Eli.

It’s still unclear what Eli wants, but it’s becoming more and more clear that the Giants still want Eli. If that’s the case, it’s bad news for guys like Sam Bradford or Case Keenum, who likely would have gotten consideration to start for the Giants if Eli wasn’t staying.