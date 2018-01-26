Report: Brian Callahan will join Raiders’ staff

Getty Images

The Raiders are hiring former Lions quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports. Callahan also interviewed with the Titans and the Jets.

Callahan will work as the quarterbacks coach for offensive coordinator Greg Olson and head coach Jon Gruden in Oakland. His father, Bill Callahan, served as Gruden’s offensive coordinator in Gruden’s first stint in Oakland.

The Raiders also reportedly interviewed Louisiana Tech quarterbacks coach and ex-49ers quarterback Tim Rattay for the job.

Callahan worked for the Broncos from 2010-2015 before spending the past two years with the Lions.