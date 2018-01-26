Report: Jets expected to hire Rick Dennison as run-game coordinator

Getty Images

The Jets are expected to hire Rick Dennison as their run-game coordinator/offensive line coach, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Bills fired Dennison as offensive coordinator after the wild-card playoff loss to Jacksonville when they failed to score a touchdown.

Dennison joined the Bills after the team hired Sean McDermott as head coach last year, and Dennison oversaw a unit that finished 29th in total yards and 22nd in points in 2017.

Dennison worked with new Jets offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates in Denver.

He has spent 23 seasons coaching in the NFL, mostly in Denver, but also with stops in Houston and Baltimore as well as Buffalo.