Getty Images

The Texans are hiring John Pagano as a linebackers coach, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports. Bobby King will continue to coach the team’s inside linebackers.

Pagano became the Raiders’ defensive coordinator after Oakland fired Ken Norton Jr. in November.

He has spent 22 seasons coaching in the NFL, serving as the Chargers’ defensive coordinator from 2012-16 before going to the Raiders as assistant head coach/defense.

Pagano, 50, also has coached for the Colts and the Saints.