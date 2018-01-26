Rob Gronkowski remained out of practice Friday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 26, 2018, 4:13 PM EST
It’s a good thing for tight end Rob Gronkowski that the Patriots don’t have a game this weekend.

The Patriots’ Friday injury report included mock game statuses for the team’s injured players and they said Gronkowski would have been out due to the concussion he sustained in the AFC Championship Game. The Patriots still have another week before they have to make any decisions about Gronkowski’s status for the Super Bowl and they’ll be hoping he makes progress through the concussion protocol by that point.

Quarterback Tom Brady would be good to go for a hypothetical game this weekend as he was back to full participation in practice after a limited session on Thursday. Brady’s right hand is not expected to pose a threat to his presence in the lineup against the Eagles.

Defensive linemen Deatrich Wise and Malcom Brown joined Gronkowski on the sideline Friday. Wise is dealing with a concussion of his own while Brown has a foot injury. Brown would have been listed as questionable along with running back Mike Gillislee and right tackle LaAdrian Waddle while Wise would have been ruled out for a game.

  2. Has there been a fine issued or a suspension to the player that hit Gronkowski? I believe it was church? That was an intentional shot. Since he doesn’t have a history of concussions, I believe he will be back next week.

  7. Who cares? He’ll be practicing next week in Minny when they install the gameplan and practice. This is like a Bye week.

    means nothing other than watching film and getting healthy

  8. Oh, the drama. Yah “game time decision” for a Superbowl that’s already been decided for the Pats. Gronk will be slapping the backs of all the refs while being announced for the game.

  9. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    January 26, 2018 at 4:22 pm
    Rob is yesterday’s news ,,Ertz is the guy people should be talking about
    —-
    Nah, only your Giants are yesterday’s news. No playoffs this year, 0 playoff wins in the last 6 years and 0 wins against the Patriots in the same timeframe,

    But you’ll post some nonsense about owning the Patriots anyway and us fans of the back to back AFC Champions and 5 time World Champions will have a good laugh.

    Tee hee. 🙂

  12. i thumbs down your comment says:
    January 26, 2018 at 4:41 pm
    Oh, the drama. Yah “game time decision” for a Superbowl that’s already been decided for the Pats. Gronk will be slapping the backs of all the refs while being announced for the game.

    —-
    And yet you’re here posting about it and you’ll watch it anyway.

    Makes perfect logical complete sense.

  13. i thumbs down your comment says:
    January 26, 2018 at 4:41 pm
    Oh, the drama. Yah “game time decision” for a Superbowl that’s already been decided for the Pats. Gronk will be slapping the backs of all the refs while being announced for the game.

    You are absolutely right. and next season the league is going to force every one of their opponents to forfeit. The Pats will be 100% healthy going into next year’s playoffs.

  15. lanman11 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 4:22 pm
    Has there been a fine issued or a suspension to the player that hit Gronkowski? I believe it was church? That was an intentional shot. Since he doesn’t have a history of concussions, I believe he will be back next week.

    —————————
    Honestly, i did not think it was intentional. Things were moving fast and it was too bang bang. Definately illegal so the flag was warranted. And if they want to slap a fine to remind players to try and avoid even accidental hits like that then ok. But as far as treating it as an intentional dirty play I disagree, it was football.

  16. Apparently you can bet Gronk at -150 to play! WOW!

    Looks like I’ll be taking in some easy money. You all should too. 🙂

  17. Most Patriots fans still have a Mark Walberg poster in their mom basement next to their Steve Grogan jersey

