Rob Gronkowski remained out of practice Friday

Getty Images

It’s a good thing for tight end Rob Gronkowski that the Patriots don’t have a game this weekend.

The Patriots’ Friday injury report included mock game statuses for the team’s injured players and they said Gronkowski would have been out due to the concussion he sustained in the AFC Championship Game. The Patriots still have another week before they have to make any decisions about Gronkowski’s status for the Super Bowl and they’ll be hoping he makes progress through the concussion protocol by that point.

Quarterback Tom Brady would be good to go for a hypothetical game this weekend as he was back to full participation in practice after a limited session on Thursday. Brady’s right hand is not expected to pose a threat to his presence in the lineup against the Eagles.

Defensive linemen Deatrich Wise and Malcom Brown joined Gronkowski on the sideline Friday. Wise is dealing with a concussion of his own while Brown has a foot injury. Brown would have been listed as questionable along with running back Mike Gillislee and right tackle LaAdrian Waddle while Wise would have been ruled out for a game.