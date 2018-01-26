Saints sign wide receiver Josh Huff

Getty Images

The Saints have made their signing of wide receiver Josh Huff to a reserve/future deal official, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Huff has not played since 2016. He worked out for several teams, including the Saints, after the Bucs cut him in the final roster cutdown in September.

The Eagles made him a third-round pick in 2014. He has played 37 career games, making 51 catches for 523 yards and four touchdowns. He played three games with the Bucs in 2016.

Huff doubles as a kickoff returner, with 48 career returns for a 25.8 yards per return average and two touchdowns.