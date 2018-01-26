Tarvaris Jackson takes college coaching gig with arrest behind him

Getty Images

Former Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson is set to become a graduate assistant coach at Alabama State University.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press, Jackson will have a focus on coaching quarterbacks at his alma mater. Eventually he wants to move into coaching at the professional ranks.

“I do want to coach on a professional level,’’ Jackson said. “Of course, you have dreams. … In the back of my head, I do want to be a head coach one day, but right now I want to be the best quarterback, grad assistant coach that I can be … I want to just focus as much as I can on learning the coaching side.”

Jackson’s playing career was effectively ended with an arrest in June 2016 regarding an alleged domestic incident with his wife. The police report alleged that Jackson threatened to kill his wife, Lakitta, and loaded a gun at a house the family was staying at on vacation in Kissimmee, Fla.

Jackson pleaded not guilty to the charges and they were ultimately dismissed due to a lack of evidence in the case. He remains married to his wife and said the police report had false information. He said their argument never got physical and he never pulled a gun on her.

However, he admits he made a false statement to police, which didn’t help his situation.

Jackson spent 10 years in the NFL with the majority of his time split between Minnesota and Seattle.