Teammate says Roethlisberger wants to play three more years

Getty Images

Roughly a year ago this time, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t sure he wanted to play again.

(Narrator voice: He played again.)

Now, he wants to keep going for several more years.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey said Roethlisberger told teammates he wanted to play three more years, confirming a report last week that he had extended his own timeframe.

“He says he wants to play out his contract so we’ll see,” Pouncey said.

Roethlisberger, who turns 36 in March, actually has two years left on his deal, so he’d need an extension to reach that goal.

But after the drama he created last offseason, there must at least be some degree of relief in Pittsburgh that they don’t have to go through that again.