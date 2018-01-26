Timmy Jernigan out of practice with illness Friday

Getty Images

The Eagles issued their final practice report from Philadelphia for the season on Friday and it featured one player listed as not participating in the session.

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan sat out with an illness. Jernigan, who was acquired in a trade with the Ravens last year, started the first 15 games of the year for the Eagles before sitting out against the Cowboys in Week 17. He had 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks in those appearances and has one tackle in the postseason.

Running back Kenjon Barner was sick on Thursday and missed practice, but returned for a full practice on Friday. Running back Jay Ajayi was limited with an ankle injury for the second straight day and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe continued to work fully after missing the NFC Championship Game with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles will resume practicing in Minneapolis next week and hand out any injury designations they may have for Super Bowl LII a week from now.