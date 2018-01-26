Tom Telesco: We’ll get kicking game fixed

Getty Images

The Chargers missed the playoffs by a small margin this season and the biggest reason why was their 0-4 start to the season.

One of the biggest reasons for that start was a pair of missed field goals at the end of their first two games. Younghoe Koo had a game-tying field goal blocked against Denver in the opener and missed a game-winner against Miami the next week to touch off a season that saw the Chargers run through four kickers while making 66.7 percent of their field goal tries.

General Manager Tom Telesco said the team went “with what you think is right” and vowed to improve his work on that front this year.

“We’ll get that fixed,” Telesco said to Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio. “That was largely my fault. We just didn’t do a very good job managing that situation.”

Nick Rose ended the year as the Chargers kicker and was joined on the offseason roster by former Buccaneers second-round pick Roberto Aguayo, who was out of the league last season. Those options could change as the Chargers try to ensure that the results are different in the future.