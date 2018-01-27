Davante Adams, Thomas Davis talk after big hit

Getty Images

Packers receiver Davante Adams told PFT Live recently he hadn’t heard directly from Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis after a helmet-to-helmet hit on a blindside block gave Adams a concussion. Adams has now heard directly from Davis, given that they’re teammates on the NFC Pro Bowl squad.

“He came and hollered at me the first day,” Adams said, via ESPN. “It happened about a little over a month ago now so we kind of settled it. I’m trying to let bygones be bygones. . . . Obviously you don’t forget things like that, but at the same time we’re teammates out here and you want to be civil and still have a good time so that’s what it’s about.”

“He said he understood,” Davis said. “He said that he was emotional when it happened. He was mad. But we’ve talked it out. We’re in a good place right now.”

Adams explained on PFT Live that Davis had not apologized to Adams personally. And while they have now talked, it seems that Adams was mainly being courteous, and that he’s not ready to put what happened behind him.