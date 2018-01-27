Eli Manning is “excited” to work with Pat Shurmur

January 27, 2018
After an awkward, ugly, and emotional in-season benching, it wasn’t clear whether the Giants wanted quarterback Eli Manning in 2018 or, more importantly, whether he wanted the Giants.

It now seems that the interest in continuing the relationship is mutual.

Via John Healy of the New York Daily News, Manning seems to be interested in sticking around, and in working with Pat Shurmur.

“[I’m] just excited to see how he calls games, how he looks at defenses, how he wants to pick them apart and just seeing his insight to that and learn from it,” Manning said. “So we can see things the same way, have great communication and figure out how to score some points.”

Eli has a prior connection to Shurmur; his son, Kyle, is a quarterback at Vanderbilt, and he attended the Manning Passing Academy.

“We spoke with him a little bit there,” Manning said. “So I know a little bit about him. I know a little bit about his past when he was in Philadelphia and obviously the Browns and obviously this season with the Vikings and what he was able to do as offensive coordinator. So I’m excited about that and excited to get back to work with him and see how we can improve this team.”

A desire to improve the team clearly implies that Manning will be staying with the team. And with Shurmur saying Friday that he believes Manning has “years” left in the tank, a situation that seemed destined to end in divorce may still be ’til retirement do we part.

10 responses to “Eli Manning is “excited” to work with Pat Shurmur

  2. Eli I would say to you I can’t have my quarterback making the kind of money your making not being able to extend plays and falling to the ground when a defensive player is 2 feet from you ,,I can’t have you being a leader in turnovers at the quarterback position , I have to have you play way better than you have been I understand some circumstances have hampered you but you got your one mulligan ,,poor Eli is not gonna cut it anymore the Giants fans deserve competitive regular season with playoff victories at Home for god sake once in awhile ,,, now put your big boy panties on and walk like a ball player ,,your on the clock !

    Whatever Eli was in 2012 is irrelevant today. Last year he looked like a journeyman. However, it’s unlikely that any QB takes with pick #2 will be ready to start on opening day. All parties would benefit from an orderly transition.
  Eli:
    2017 passer rating 80.4 (30th among regular starters), and down from 86.0 the year before.
    2017 QBR a terrible 41.7, down from a poor 51.8 the year before.
    2017 yards 3468, down from 4027 the year before.
    2017 TDs, TD%, completions, attempts, %, YPG, YPA, YPG – all down on the year before.
    Yeah, I’m sure Shurmur can’t wait, but how many years in the tank does this footballing behemoth still have at this level of performance?

  5. He forgot to mention how he’s still getting a huge paycheck after a 2-14 or whatever it was season….

  7. C’mon, peeps. Shurmur couldn’t cut it as HC in Cleveland, despite only having Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden and Colt McCoy. Some Coordinators are just not meant to be HCs, peeps: Brad Childress, Norv Turner, Mike Smith, Ben McAdoo, Romeo Crennel, Ken Whisenhunt, Wade Phillips, soon-to-be coordinators again Bill O’Brien-Todd Bowles et al. Reality is reality… embrace it.

  9. The Giants need to keep Eli and then draft a QB at the number 2 pick and then let the new QB learn off Eli for 2 years.

  10. Eli has been living off a last name and 2 passes in super bowls. He should be financially supporting David Tyree. If Shurmur makes him successful, they need to name the coach of the year trophy after him.

