Players have long said Thursday games have more injuries, in 2017 they were right

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 27, 2018, 6:16 AM EST
Getty Images

For years, players have been saying Thursday games are more dangerous, while the NFL has been saying the injury data doesn’t support the players’ assertion. Now the NFL is acknowledging that in 2017, players really did suffer more injuries per game on Thursdays than on other days of the week.

But the NFL says that difference was slight, not statistically significant and not indicative of a trend that would justify canceling Thursday Night Football.

A study published by the league found that there were 6.9 injuries per game on Thursdays in 2017, while there were 6.3 injuries per game on other days of the week. That’s a reversal from past years, when the league said there were actually fewer injuries in Thursday games.

Dr. Christina Mack, an epidemiologist who works with the league on injury data, said an uptick in injuries on Thursdays in 2017 should not be viewed as more meaningful than the years of research the NFL has that more players are injured on other days of the week.

“This season, for the first time, we saw a one-year shift, where injury rates on Thursdays were slightly higher than games played on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday,” Mack said. “The four-year aggregate rates are the strongest metrics due to the small number of games played on Thursdays and in general when we look at these rates, so the one-year sample size of the Thursday data is more variable. The difference was not statistically significant. That said, again coming up to the Combine, we are going to continue looking at and analyzing these data to understand what the impact of intervals between games and rest is with focus on Thursday night in a broader context.”

Players, however, have been vocal that they don’t like Thursday games. They will surely see this as a data point in their favor.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Players have long said Thursday games have more injuries, in 2017 they were right

  2. The only way Thursday night football is gonna work if the nfl has both teams coming out of a bye week and then play on Thursday so the players safety is protected and the quality of the game is better

  7. When it comes to money vs player safety the NFL has made it absolutely clear where their allegiance lies. Even these new NFL concussion protocols were only put in place after lawsuits started threatening the league’s bottom line.

  8. The vast majority of fans dislike Thursday football. Among players it’s virtually unanimous. Here’s a thought, Roger: how about leaving Thursdays for Vince McMahon and get back to allowing your “product” to heal for a full week?

  10. Basically the league is trying to eliminate kickoffs because more injuries happened there than in regular play but will keep Thursday Night Football even if you can demonstrate that more injuries occurred there.
    Incoherence? No, because no extra money comes from kickoffs, so in the end players safety have a price, the Thursday Night Profits…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!