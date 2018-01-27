Rob Gronkowski on the practice field, still in concussion protocol

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is still not cleared to play from the league’s concussion protocol, but he took a step closer today.

Gronkowski is on the field for today’s Patriots practice. He previously had not been practicing.

Although Gronkowski isn’t a full participant yet, getting on the field now represents progress through the protocol, and his ability to take the practice field eight days before Super Bowl LII strongly suggests that he’ll be ready to go by game time.

Gronkowski suffered his concussion during the AFC Championship Game. Jaguars safety Barry Church was flagged and fined for the hit that knocked Gronkowski out of the game.