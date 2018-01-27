Rob Gronkowski on the practice field, still in concussion protocol

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 27, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is still not cleared to play from the league’s concussion protocol, but he took a step closer today.

Gronkowski is on the field for today’s Patriots practice. He previously had not been practicing.

Although Gronkowski isn’t a full participant yet, getting on the field now represents progress through the protocol, and his ability to take the practice field eight days before Super Bowl LII strongly suggests that he’ll be ready to go by game time.

Gronkowski suffered his concussion during the AFC Championship Game. Jaguars safety Barry Church was flagged and fined for the hit that knocked Gronkowski out of the game.

11 responses to "Rob Gronkowski on the practice field, still in concussion protocol

  1. On further review, Church was leading with the helmet and looking to ring Gronk’s bell, deserved to be fined. Gronk has never been a dirty player, but opened himself up for cheap shots by delivering one against Bills. Hope he can play and stay in the game if the eagles are head hunting.

  3. Look, the Jags were making ‘statement’ hits on D attempting to intimidate NE. The Church hit had all the indications of very aggressive play; go at ’em, hit ’em hard as hell, and strut and boast afterward.

    It was not an accident that his head hit Gronks.

  4. Gronk wasn’t crouching or even flexing his knees when he was making that catch like you see in a lot of those helmet to helmet hits. He was standing upright. Now, tell me how exactly a safety that stands 5 inches shorter goes directly into the helmet of the best Pats player other than Brady on “accident”. If you have no conscience, then this move is a no brainer (no pun intended) to knock out star players for a mere 15 yard penalty

  8. Not a chance in the world he isn’t cleared, what I am saying here is he probably shouldn’t be cleared considering he really has his brain bucket rattled with that cheap hit to the head. But this is the Super Bowl and the powers to be will make sure he is cleared to play. Anyone that thinks otherwise is just foolish.

  9. When a player launched at the head and knocks them out it is a 15 yard personal foul and that player should have to stay out of game as long as the concussed player is out.
    If it is weeks then the game checks should go into the players medical fund until the concussed player returns.
    Also if players would be forced to wrap up when he makes a tackle the concussions
    Would most likely go down 75 to 80 percent.

  11. “Not a chance in the world he isn’t cleared, what I am saying here is he probably shouldn’t be cleared considering he really has his brain bucket rattled with that cheap hit to the head. ”

    According to the homer press last night the average time to clear the protocol this past season was 7 – 10 days. If he clears it he clears it, “probably shouldn’t be cleared” doesn’t matter in any way, shape or form.

