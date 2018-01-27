Ryan Switzer has ankle surgery

Getty Images

Cowboys receiver Ryan Switzer commences preparations for his second NFL season by recovering for surgery necessitated by his first one.

Via DallasCowboys.com, Switzer had arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs from his left ankle.

Switzer caught only six passes for 41 yards in his rookie season. He averaged 25.0 yards per kickoff return (with a touchdown) and 8.8 yards per punt return (with a touchdown). He undoubtedly will be expected to earn a larger role in the offense next year, while continuing to serve as the primary kick and punt returner.