Saints’ Cam Jordan sends 108-year-old World War II veteran to the Super Bowl

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan has given a special gift to a special fan.

Lawrence Brooks, a 108-year-old World War II veteran who lives in New Orleans and is a big Saints fan, is getting sent to the Super Bowl courtesy of Jordan, who presented Brooks with a pair of game tickets this week.

“I just thought I’d say thank you for everything you do, your military service back in your younger days. I appreciate everything you do,” Jordan told Brooks, via WGNO.

Brooks replied, “I appreciate everything you’re doing, too.”

Jordan was the New Orleans nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. His work in the community has included promoting reading, discouraging bullying and emphasizing physical fitness among young people.