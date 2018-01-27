Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

Could DT Sheldon Richardson actually return to the Jets as a free agent?

The only good news for the Bills arising from the surprise retirement of C Eric Wood is that the team now has plenty of time to find a replacement.

Dolphins S Reshad Jones joins the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest pass thrown to one’s self; the old record was 30 yards, and the new record is 31.

First-time Super Bowl participant Dwayne Allen of the Patriots has gotten all family and logistical distractions out of the way; he’ll now be able to focus on football.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti will hold his usual end-of-season press conference on Friday, much later than usual.

The Bengals are very happy with the arrival of former Dallas offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

The Browns will involve offensive coordinator Todd Haley in the evaluation of available quarterbacks.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger‘s Pro Bowl cleats will pay tribute to LB Ryan Shazier and Dan Rooney.

The return of Romeo Crennel to the Texans defensive coordinator job makes it a seamless and easy transition for the players.

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton expressed confidence on Friday that QB Andrew Luck will be good to go in 2018.

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette was omitted from the PFWA All-Rookie team and the NFL.com All-Rookie team.

New Titans quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara has tutored the likes of Adam Sander, Dwayne Johnson, and Mark Wahlberg in football films.

Broncos LB Von Miller may be expanding his chicken farm to include alligators and big snakes.

Chiefs LB Kevin Pierre-Louis has pleaded not guilty to all charges arising from a traffic stop that became an arrest for marijuana possession.

Chargers LT Russell Okung was mic’d up during Friday’s Pro Bowl practice.

Raiders QB Derek Carr won one of the contests at the Pro Bowl.

Former Oklahoma LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo wants to play for the Cowboys.

New Giants coach Pat Shurmur will need to figure out how he feels about QB Davis Webb.

If the Eagles lose the Super Bowl, the Rocky statue will be wearing a New England jersey.

Washington LB Mason Foster felt an obligation to find a way to stay with the team.

Looking back at the Bears’ no-brainer decision to draft LB Brian Urlacher.

The Lions still don’t have a head coach (technically), but they’ve begun wiping from the website the assistants that the next head coach doesn’t want.

Will the Packers be tempted by the speed of LSU WR DJ Chark?

Even at 90, Hall of Fame Vikings coach Bud Grant stays very busy.

The National Urban League wants African-American ownership of the Panthers.

The play of Saints CB Marshon Lattimore as a rookie had a group text exchange among former Ohio State players buzzing all year.

The Buccaneers have been sued by fans who had their season tickets revoked.

The Falcons have a fairly long list of looming free agents.

Did Seahawks S Kam Chancellor hint at a departure from the team on Friday?

New Cardinals offensive coordinator Mike McCoy interviewed for the head-coaching job in 2013.

The Rams’ special teams have solid representation at the Pro Bowl.

49ers DE Cassius Marsh, on New England: “It’s a different place. I’ll just say that. It’s a different place.”