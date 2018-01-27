Shaquem Griffin still hoping for a Combine invitation

AP

Former Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin hasn’t been invited to the Scouting Combine, but he still has high hopes that he’ll be in Indianapolis next month.

Griffin had a good week at the Senior Bowl and said on NFL Network that he’s been told there’s still a chance he’ll get a spot among the 300 or so players who work out for NFL teams at the Combine.

“I plan on making a phone call to the Combine and finding out if I’m invited. The first time I made a phone call, it wasn’t a yes but it wasn’t a no. I was considered under suggestion. So hopefully I did enough this week to solidify my spot,” Griffin said. “It’s going to be a nerve-wracking phone call but hopefully it works out for the best.”

Griffin, who was born with a condition that resulted in his right hand being amputated when he was 4 years old, is an inspiring story. He deserves a Combine invitation, however, not because he is an inspiring story but because he is a good football player. He is likely to receive that invitation next week.