C.J. Mosley would like a long run in Baltimore

Getty Images

Linebacker C.J. Mosley started his career with the Ravens and he’d like to finish it in Baltimore as well.

The Ravens picked up the option on Mosley’s contract for 2018 and there’s no reason to think they’ll rethink that decision before the start of the 2018 league year, so there’s no immediate issue on the contract front. Should the Ravens want to get the ball rolling on an extension, though, Mosley made it clear that he’s looking for one.

“I’ve never been a guy that’s liked change or gone to a new place and start over,” Mosley said, via ESPN.com. “I went all four years at Bama. I was at one high school. I was at one middle school. So I’ll love to stay in Baltimore and continue my legacy and try to be the second-best linebacker to finish out there.”

Ray Lewis comparisons may have to wait a few years, but the first four seasons of Mosley’s career have been highly productive and the Ravens likely feel the same way when it comes to an extension that will ensure he remains in Baltimore for a long time.