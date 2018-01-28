Chatter commences of Baker Mayfield to the Browns, at No. 1

Posted by Mike Florio on January 28, 2018, 8:13 PM EST
Four years after the Browns swung (and missed badly) on quarterback Johnny Manziel, they may be preparing to take another shot at the fences, again.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports makes the case for Baker Mayfield to the Browns. Not with the dreaded (by the Browns) 22nd pick in the draft, but with the first overall selection.

Robinson establishes a connection between the Browns and Baker Mayfield by drawing lines between Mayfield and G.M. John Dorsey.

“A lot of what he is as a player fits with the mentality of John Dorsey,” an unnamed source told Robinson. “Just his mental makeup as a player, John believes in building around those kinds of guys. . . . I think he’s a strong candidate [for the top pick] after this week.”

That’s fine, but Dorsey ultimately isn’t the one to watch. It’s owner Jimmy Haslam, who became hopelessly smitten with Manziel — and who could end up becoming equally infatuated with Mayfield. If/when Haslam starts making it clear (without ever issuing any mandates or directives, but then again not issuing mandates or directives is one of the benefits of being a billionaire) that he wants to flip the coin again on a guy with the same moxie as Manziel, it will be hard for Dorsey or anyone else to push back against it.

Haslam defintely moved the Manziel needle in 2014, as sources made clear to PFT at the time and more recently. And Mayfield has plenty of the same positive traits that Manziel possessed. If the Browns can sufficiently ensure Mayfield doesn’t possess any (or too many) of the negative ones, Mayfield could be the pick, possibly as high at No. 1.

The Browns also have the No. 4 overall pick, thanks to the trade that allowed the Texans to move up and get the guy that Browns should have fallen in love with a year ago, Deshaun Watson. So, if they want, they can aim for the moon with a guy like Mayfield and then take the best player available three spots later.

Whatever the Browns do, the stakes are higher than ever. It’s one thing to take a quarterback who busts; it’s another to pass on one who becomes a franchise player. In each of the last two drafts, the Browns did just that by passing on Watson and Carson Wentz. This year, the risk for the Browns is that they could end up doing both.

  3. If they decide Mayfield’s their guy, and they don’t think the Giants will pick him (or the Colts, but that would say a lot about Luck’s health), they could trade the pick to a team with a QB need (say the Cards or Broncos) that really wants one of the other top guys and take him with #4. Then they’d get the guy they want plus more of the pieces they need to become a semi-competent football team. With Mayfield not being a consensus #1 pick, I don’t think there’s too much danger doing that as it stands, and it makes sense that a team as bad as the Browns gets as much value as they can, so clearly they won’t do it.

  5. There is no comparison with Manziel, Manziel was a complete wild man in college and continued partying with the Browns and blew it miserably. Mayfield isn’t a rich brat like Manziel, he went out and had brews with the boys (like most college kids do)and ran from the cops (like most college kids do) He’s the best Q.B. in the draft and his numbers prove it. Don’t blow this one Cleveland !!!

  7. Maybe they should draft a QB with both of their first round picks … see who is real for their future and then keep or deal the runner up.

  8. First, this is just empty speculation, so let’s not waste time assigning any sort of value to this thinking until there is actual substance behind it. Second, screw EVERYONE who is troll enough to get on the Browns for not drafting Watson. ONLY A TINY MINORITY OF PEOPLE were confident in Watson becoming a franchise QB, and MOST OF YOU ARROGANT JERKS pompously announced that you “knew” he was going to be a bust and that any team that drafted him would be a fool to do so. This retroactive analysis is for the birds; try putting your money where your mouth is BEFORE players enter the NFL…and then if/when your claims are wrong, OWN UP TO IT rather than mock teams that thought that same things that you did.

  9. Silliness. The plan was always to rebuild the team through the draft – and it cannot be changed without a massive alteration in direction. Trade for AJ McCarron and make him a bridge QB. IN 2015 he played in 7 games, had a 68% completion percentage and if Burfict does not melt down AJ would have beaten the Steelers! Doesn’t anyone want to see if Kizer can be salvaged? How many repetitions are available for an inexperienced quarterback? If you draft one or two rookies – how will you develop them? The verdict of many fans is in on Kizer who was forced to play in his rookie year without an OC … and failed. Keep changing QBs and offensive systems and coordinators and the next best rookie becomes the savior. Trade for AJ and build around him.

  10. I just think Baker has the highest ceiling in this draft… And with Josh Gordon being back the browns arent really as much as a qb graveyard. I genuinely think browns can make a noise with a star caliber qb under center

