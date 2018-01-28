James Harrison plans to play another year or two

Getty Images

Patriots linebacker James Harrison will turn 40 in May, but he has no plans to make Super Bowl LII his last NFL game.

Harrison said he thinks he can play the 2018 season, and perhaps the 2019 season as well.

“I maybe want to play a year at 40, maybe 41,” Harrison told Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Will he play those years in New England? That remains to be seen. Harrison cleared waivers after the Steelers cut him in December, so there may not be a huge market for his services, but he has played well for the Patriots, so he should have some interest when he hits free agency in March.

Harrison said he does want to be retired by the time his 10-year-old son is playing tackle football because he wants to be present for that experience. But for another year or two, Harrison wants to keep going. The oldest defensive player in NFL history, former Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall, played his last NFL games just two weeks shy of his 42nd birthday. Harrison may hang it up before turning 42. But not much before.