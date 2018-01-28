James Harrison plans to play another year or two

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 28, 2018, 11:07 AM EST
Patriots linebacker James Harrison will turn 40 in May, but he has no plans to make Super Bowl LII his last NFL game.

Harrison said he thinks he can play the 2018 season, and perhaps the 2019 season as well.

“I maybe want to play a year at 40, maybe 41,” Harrison told Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Will he play those years in New England? That remains to be seen. Harrison cleared waivers after the Steelers cut him in December, so there may not be a huge market for his services, but he has played well for the Patriots, so he should have some interest when he hits free agency in March.

Harrison said he does want to be retired by the time his 10-year-old son is playing tackle football because he wants to be present for that experience. But for another year or two, Harrison wants to keep going. The oldest defensive player in NFL history, former Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall, played his last NFL games just two weeks shy of his 42nd birthday. Harrison may hang it up before turning 42. But not much before.

  7. jstew0103 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 11:11 am
    I’d keep him in New England if he’s willing to stick around

    The Patriots should have the following players coming back from injury:

    LB – Dont’a Hightower
    LB – Shea McClellin
    LB – Harvey Langi
    DE – Derek Rivers

  8. He’s been productive for the Pats. Give him 20 snaps a game next year and he should thrive. Give him Avocado Ice Cream and Vitamin water and he should be good for 30 snaps.

  11. He won’t make it past the draft before being released. The Pats got what they wanted: provided some depth for injuries and whatever he may have given them had they faced the Steelers.

  13. nhpats says:

    What was Tomlin thinking by not even playing Harrison all season?
    Perhaps Harrison decided to stop sleeping during team meetings when he went to NE.

  14. steelchampions says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:00 pm
    …whatever he may have given them had they faced the Steelers.
    It’s kind of obvious BB already knew more about the steelers than tomlin does.

  15. If Harrison cannot find work BB might give him a call and say ‘Keep in shape, if we need help in November with a playoff run you will be hearing from us.’ Other than that I do not see him back with the Pats who should be okay at that position if they get more luck with health with Flowers, Wise, Derek Rivers back from injury, and maybe Hightower and McClellin seeing time on the edge (if McClellin can continue his career). Obviously they will bring other young bodies into training camp too.

    Still, great to have Harrison aboard for this playoff run. No matter what happens Super Bowl Sunday, he has played better than I imagined he would when the Pats claimed him.

  17. steelchampions says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    He won’t make it past the draft before being released. The Pats got what they wanted: provided some depth for injuries and whatever he may have given them had they faced the Steelers.
    It may make sense for the Patriots to include him in training camp…and let him compete with the other players. Harrison seems to work hard off the field and that may push the other players.

    There just may not be a spot left when the Patriots have to cut down to 53. If the Patriots know this ahead of time the Patriots could do him a courtesy like they seem to have done in the past for other veteran players…and cut him early…to give him time to get on another team’s roster.

