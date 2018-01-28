John Elway: We have the draft ammo to make a trade

Getty Images

The Broncos coaching staff spent this week at the Senior Bowl and got extended looks at both Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen as they started the process of making plans for their offseason pursuit of a quarterback.

That pursuit won’t necessarily end with them using the No. 5 overall pick on a signal caller. They could pursue a veteran in free agency or via a trade and Broncos General Manager John Elway said he feels the team has the draft picks to make the latter route a viable option.

“Any time you draft that high you have to make ’em count,” Elway said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “We’ve got a lot of picks so we have the ammo also [to trade], so we’ve got to make sure we make them all count.”

The Broncos have five of the first 105 picks in the draft and nine picks overall. They stand to get a compensatory pick for tackle Russell Okung‘s departure in free agency as well, which gives Elway a lot to work with as he tries to improve on what he called a “miserable” 2017 season.