John Elway: We have the draft ammo to make a trade

Posted by Josh Alper on January 28, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
The Broncos coaching staff spent this week at the Senior Bowl and got extended looks at both Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen as they started the process of making plans for their offseason pursuit of a quarterback.

That pursuit won’t necessarily end with them using the No. 5 overall pick on a signal caller. They could pursue a veteran in free agency or via a trade and Broncos General Manager John Elway said he feels the team has the draft picks to make the latter route a viable option.

“Any time you draft that high you have to make ’em count,” Elway said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “We’ve got a lot of picks so we have the ammo also [to trade], so we’ve got to make sure we make them all count.”

The Broncos have five of the first 105 picks in the draft and nine picks overall. They stand to get a compensatory pick for tackle Russell Okung‘s departure in free agency as well, which gives Elway a lot to work with as he tries to improve on what he called a “miserable” 2017 season.

9 responses to “John Elway: We have the draft ammo to make a trade

  1. Denver is further away from contending than most assumed going into last season. They should look to deal back in the 1st round for more help along the oline(in addition to them possibly dealing Talib) because they will most likely be drafting high again next year and can grab their qb then.

  2. Good lord, who exactly are you going to trade for? Freaking Tyrod Taylor, or AJ McCarron? Unless Irsay goes on a bender and offers up Luck, there’s no QB available who’s worth trading for.

  3. The Browns are the ones Denver needs to worry about. The Browns will pick a QB with the #1 pick, but they also have the #4 pick (via Texans). The number 4 pick may be the last chance to land one of the big QBs. Denver may need to trade up one spot – there is going to be a lot of interest in that #4 pick.

    Don’t forget, Josh McDaniels is going to be coach of the Colts. Judging from past performance, his first act will be to alienate Luck, the, trade him for Osweiler.

    What if Gruden decides he can’t make it work with Carr? Maybe he’s got his eye on someone else…plus those extra picks to build up fast?

